Bills focus on next objective after clinching playoff berth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are focused on meeting their next objectives after having clinched their fourth straight playoff berth and fifth in six seasons. The AFC-leading Bills are one win or tie away from securing their third straight division title in preparing to play at Chicago on Saturday. Buffalo also has the inside track to finish first in the conference. The turnaround in fortunes in Buffalo follows a 17-year playoff drought. The transformation coincides directly with the arrival of coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane in 2017.

