CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points as Western Carolina beat Toccoa Falls 117-50. Claude added 10 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tyler Harris scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Marlow Gilmore had 13 points and three blocks. The Screaming Eagles were led by Anthony Williams II, who posted 25 points.

