Spain’s top-flight teams play in Copa after World Cup break
MADRID (AP) — Villarreal scored in added time to see off fourth-division side Guijuelo 2-1 in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-32. Arnaut Danjuma tapped in a pass floated into the box by Dani Parejo three minutes into added time for the victory after both players went on in the final minutes of regulation. Guijuelo, a tiny club in central Spain, took charge through a goal by José Carmona. Gerard Moreno made it 1-1 by halftime. Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Elche, Mallorca and Getafe also won at lower-tier rivals. Tuesday’s games were the first involving topflight teams in Spain since they stopped play for the World Cup in Qatar. The Spanish league restarts play on Dec. 29.