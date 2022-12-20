Sherfield scores 22 points to send Oklahoma past Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and Tanner Groves finished with a double-double and Oklahoma beat Florida 62-53 in an Inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Sherfield’s 3-pointer with 12:44 left gave Oklahoma a 42-41 lead and the Sooners led for the remainder. Florida’s Trey Bonham made a pair of foul shots to give the Gators a 27-16 lead with 7:18 before halftime, but Oklahoma proceeded to outscore Florida 13-4 to close the half to get within 31-29. Colin Castleton scored 22 points for Florida.

