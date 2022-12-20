North Alabama gets 1st win over SEC, 66-65 at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz scored 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Jacari Lane added a career-high 19 points and North Alabama beat Ole Miss 66-65 for the program’s first victory over an SEC opponent. The North Alabama program entered with an 0-19 record against SEC teams, including five losses since becoming a Division I member. It was the first meeting between the teams since North Alabama changed its name in 1974 from Florence State University. KJ Johnson was key for North Alabama down the stretch, scoring six of his 11 points in the final four minutes and securing a defensive rebound in the closing seconds. Johnson made an open baseline jumper with 49.2 seconds left for a 64-63 lead and after an Ole Miss make, he added a contested shot in the lane at 12.6.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.