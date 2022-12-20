No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili’s 20

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State. The Utes were never challenged after they scored the final 14 points of the first quarter to lead 23-11. Pili, third in the nation in shooting at 70% was just 6 of 13 but was 8 of 8 from the foul line. Utah shot 55% in the first half (16 of 29) for a 47-25 lead and 34% (12 of 35) to finish at 44%. Utah is the top shooting team in the nation at 53.2%. The Utes were 25 of 28 at the foul line. Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (4-8) with 12 points.

