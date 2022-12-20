Moroccans to welcome home history-making World Cup team

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national soccer team is set to return home Tuesday after accomplishing the seemingly impossible feat of finishing fourth at the World Cup in Qatar. Tens of thousands of Moroccans are expected to turn out to greet the players. The Moroccan team was the first African or Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals. The Atlas Lions were one of the biggest success stories of this year’s tournament, the first hosted by an Arab nation. King Mohammed VI is set to receive the national team at the royal palace in Rabat “to celebrate their great and historic accomplishment.”

