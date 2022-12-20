Lopetegui wins in Wolves debut, Adams powers Southampton

LONDON (AP) — Late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri ensured a winning start for new Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui in the team’s 2-0 victory over fourth-division Gillingham in the English League Cup. Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton also reached the quarterfinals with victories as top-level soccer resumed in England after the World Cup in Qatar. In the night’s only all-Premier League match, Newcastle beat Bournemouth 1-0. Leicester eased to a 3-0 win at third-division MK Dons. Che Adams scored twice to help Southampton beat Lincoln 2-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium.

