Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters. The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday. Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. Jackson missed the final four games last season as the Ravens slid out of a playoff spot. The team did not expect his injury this year to be season-ending.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.