Judge and Yankees finalize $360 million, 9-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history. Judge hit 62 homers last season to break the previous AL record of 61 set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961. Judge’s contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for 2019-31 and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2021-32. Judge’s $40 million average salary is the highest for a position player, behind only New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at $43.33 million.

