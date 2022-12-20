Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach. Beltrán replaces Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has been with Cleveland’s organization since 2014. The 53-year-old Beltrán pitched 16 seasons in the majors, spending time with St. Louis, the New York Mets, Colorado and Montreal. The Guardians also named Jason Esposito their run production coordinator and Hasani Torres as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

