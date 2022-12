LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel and Keisei Tominaga combined to score 31 points to help power Nebraska past Queens University of Charlotte, 75-65 as part of the three-game Battle in the Vault event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers (7-6) came into the game after three straight losses, to No. 14 Indiana, No. 4 Purdue and a 71-56 loss to Kansas State in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City.

