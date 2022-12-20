French federation to go after abusers of World Cup players

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation wants to go after social media users who targeted some of the national team’s players with racist comments following France’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup final. The French federation says some players were hit by “unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks” and that it planned to file a complaint against those that posted abuse. French government officials have expressed their indignation following the insults. The minister in charge of gender equality says Kylian Mbappe and Kinglsey Coman were among the players abused. Mbappe and Coman are Black.

