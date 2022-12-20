Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have made long-term commitments to their management team. Coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover both have received five-year contract extensions that carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta. The Dream finished 14-22 after winning only eight games in 2021. Padover made a trade which gave the team the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft. The team drafted Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the year and was named an All-Star.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.