Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann scored in Seattle’s three-goal second period, and the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2. Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in nearly three weeks and snapped the Blues’ four-game win streak. Donato’s seventh goal of the season came at 16:27 of the first period and the four-game goal streak is the longest of his career. Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis. The Blues played without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou, sidelined with an upper-body injury.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.