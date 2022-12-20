Connor’s 3-point game leads Jets past Senators 5-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Tuesday. Connor and defenseman Josh Morrissey, who had a goal and assist, both extended their point streaks to 10 games. Morrissey also reached a career-high for points with 38 this season. Kevin Stenlund and Sam Gagner had the other goals for the injury-riddled Jets, who are 3-3-0 in their past six games. David Rittich made 35 saves for Winnipeg. Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal for the Senators, who are 4-2-0 in their past six games. Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots for Ottawa.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.