Cheer groups move to dismiss abuse case, racketeering claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A series of lawsuits beginning in South Carolina detail the alleged sexual abuse of at least 20 cheerleaders across six states. But the lawsuits don’t stop there. Lawyers are also pursuing the same organized crime charges recently brought against high-profile defendants like Harvey Weinstein and the Catholic Church. Alongside the alleged violations of the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act are claims the growing sport’s leading governing and commercial bodies violated federal racketeering laws. Some of the many defendants are now moving to dismiss the first case in Greenville, South Carolina.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.