Boyd scores 23, leads Lipscomb past Louisville 75-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb to a 75-67 victory over Louisville. Boyd converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer, Jacob Ognacevic followed with a fast-break dunk and the Bisons led 44-36 with 17:26 remaining. Another 3-pointer by Boyd put the Bisons up 63-53 with 7:45 remaining. Louisville never got closer than five points and the Cardinals’ last field goal was a jumper by JJ Traynor with 5:15 remaining. Louisville’s final seven points came at the line, none in the final three minutes. Ognacevic scored 16 points and Trae Benham added 10 for the Bisons.

