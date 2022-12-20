AP source: Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 big league seasons. He was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season was in 2018, when he went 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

