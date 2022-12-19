Navy promotes defensive coordinator Newberry to head coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy has promoted efensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach. Newberry replaces Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago. Newberry has led the Midshipmen defense for the last four seasons but has never been a head coach since starting his college coaching career in 2000. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk has received some criticism for firing Niumatalolo after 16 seasons with the school and 109 victories. Navy had four losing seasons of four wins or fewer in the last five years. Navy lost to Army in overtime to finish its season 4-8 on Dec. 10.

