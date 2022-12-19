Lazio, Red Star and others pay tribute at Mihajlović funeral

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini and former Lazio players Attilio Lombardo and Dejan Stanković were among those who carried Siniša Mihajlović’s coffin out into a crowd of fans following the Serb’s funeral. There was also a delegation from Red Star Belgrade, the team that Mihajlović won the European Cup with in 1991. Representatives of the Bologna team that he coached for 3 ½ years in his final job were also on hand. Mihajlović died Friday after a long battle with leukemia. He was 53. Lazio’s current team was also on hand plus the team’s mascot and eagle Olimpia. The funeral at a Rome basilica was conducted by Bologna Archbishop Matteo Maria Zuppi.

