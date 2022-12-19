Johnston’s goal leads Stars over Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to remain atop the Central Division. Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip. Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots in his third straight loss for Columbus, which has lost four straight overall and six of its last eight at home (2-5-1). The Blue Jackets were coming off a winless three-game road trip and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

