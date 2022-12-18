World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year’s tournament. The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format. A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup. The tournament has been expanded to 48 teams playing either 80 or 104 games. Argentina and France drew 3-3 through extra time to set the record in this year’s final at Lusail Stadium.

