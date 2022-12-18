World Cup champions to get $42 million in prize money

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup champions will earn $42 million in prize money for their soccer federation. The losing team in the final between France and Argentina will get $30 million from a FIFA prize fund of $440 million. The French soccer federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund when France won the World Cup in 2018. Every national soccer federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup. Third-place team Croatia earned $27 million in prize money. Fourth-place team Morocco will be paid $25 million.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.