Williams hits milestone, No. 24 Oklahoma women top Southern

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 14 points to go over 2,000 points for her career, Ana Llanusa also scored 14 points and No. 24 Oklahoma defeated Southern 76-50. Williams needed eight points to become the eighth player in OU history to reach 2,000 career points. She reached the milestone with a jumper at 3:26 of the second quarter. Williams had seven rebounds and four assists and Liz Scott had 10 rebounds. Llanusa scored nine points in the third quarter as the Sooners, who led 35-28 at halftime, finally went ahead by double digits against a team with only three wins this season.

