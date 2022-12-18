Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66
ATLANTA — Brenden Tucker had 15 points in Georgia State’s 75-66 win against Rhode Island. Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers. Dwon Odom scored 14 points and added eight assists. Evan Johnson also scored 14 points. The Rams were led by Brayon Freeman, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Sebastian Thomas added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jalen Carey had nine points and four assists.