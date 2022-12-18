Titans QB Tannehill injures ankle on opening possession

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his right ankle during the opening series of the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from the Titans 22-yard line. He was tackled by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack and spent a couple of minutes on the turf while being looked at by trainers.

Tannehill went into the medical tent before being carted into the locker room. The Titans said he is questionable to return to the game.

Rookie Malik Willis came in for Tannehill. This is the seventh game the third-round pick has seen action in this season, including two starts when Tannehill was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

