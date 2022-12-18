Singh and son finally win PNC as Woods can’t make up ground
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vijay Singh and his son can finally call themselves winners at the PNC Championship in their 16th appearance. Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie had to settle for having another great time. Qass Singh was 13 when he first played this event with his father. Now he’s 32. Qass hit a hybrid to 4 feet for eagle that paved the way for them to shoot 59 in a scramble format. They won by two over John Daly and his son and Justin Thomas and his father. Team Woods never got going and tied for eighth.