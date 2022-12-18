No. 14 Iowa St women use balance to defeat No. 25 Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound and the No. 14 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Villanova 74-62 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones. Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Stephanie Soares 14 points and 11 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 32 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double, giving her 21 30-point games and 42 double-doubles in her career.

