Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. David Rittich had 32 saves. The loss ended Winnipeg’s five-game road winning streak, which had tied a franchise record. The Jets managed only three shots in the first period but still took a 1-0 lead.

