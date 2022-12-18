Kranjec leads 1st run in Alta Badia as Odermatt struggles

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Zan Kranjec led the opening run of the Alta Badia giant slalom while overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt struggled in ninth place. Kranjec posted a significant advantage ahead of two Norwegians. Henrik Kristoffersen stood 0.60 seconds behind Kranjec in second and Lucas Braathen was 0.73 back in third. Odermatt appeared fatigued following several days of downhill racing in Val Gardena and had 1.42 to make up in the second leg later on the Gran Risa course.

