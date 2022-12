VALPARAISO, Ind. — Kobe King scored 21 points and Valparaiso beat Elon 71-66. King made 7 for 11 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Beacons (5-7). Quinton Green scored 16 points with six rebounds. Connor Barrett hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Max Mackinnon finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Phoenix (2-10).

