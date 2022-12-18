Skip to Content
Kaprizov, Wild beat Senators 4-2 for 5th straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for Minnesota as the Wild held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 for their fifth straight win. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon also scored, and Sam Steel had two assists for the Wild. Goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped Ottawa’s four-game winning streak with 25 saves against his former team. Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators in the third period to cut the lead to one. Frederick Gaudreau scored with 25 seconds left on an empty net to seal it for the Wild.

