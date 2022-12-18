Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions. Williams leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL while establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game but did not participate in practice all week.