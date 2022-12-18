Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended their winless streak by beating the Washington Commanders 20-12. Jones was 21 of 32 passing to win in prime time for the first time in 10 chances in the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux scored a touchdown on a fumble he forced and recovered after declaring earlier this week that prime time likes him. The Giants forced a second fumble by Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. New York bolstered its playoff chances by improving to 8-5-1 and hurt Washington’s postseason hopes two weeks after the teams played to a tie.

