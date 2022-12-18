Ellis scores 28 points, leads USC over No. 19 Auburn 74-71

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 on Sunday for the Trojans’ fifth straight win.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.

The Trojans (9-3) were up 71-65 with 13 seconds remaining when Auburn made a run. Chris Moore and K.D. Johnson combined to make four straight free throws that cut the Tigers’ deficit to two points.

Ellis got fouled after catching an inbounds pass. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, leaving USC clinging to a 72-69 lead.

Johnson got fouled and made both to leave the Tigers trailing 72-71.

Ellis got fouled again with two seconds left, and this time he made both. Johnson missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and fouled out with seven seconds left.

Ellis extended USC’s lead to 69-63 with four straight points. Auburn’s Tre Donaldson made two of three free throws before Tre White came up with a big block of Donaldson.

Donaldson missed a 3-pointer before fouling out with 13 seconds remaining. He finished with 12 points. Broome fouled Kobe Johnson going for the rebound and Johnson made both to keep USC ahead 71-65.

Joshua Morgan and Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans. Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes.

Trailing by eight, the Tigers outscored USC 14-2, including consecutive baskets off Trojans turnovers, to lead 39-35 at halftime. Broome and Donaldson hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the spurt.

Making the school’s first trip to California since 2018, the Tigers were backed by a small but raucous cheering section. They waved pompoms, chanted “War Eagle” and a few shirtless male fans wore orange and blue body paint.

Johnson, whose 43-game consecutive appearance streak ended Wednesday against Georgia State, finished with six points. He was 0 for 5 from the floor but made 6 of 7 free throws. Wendell Green Jr., who hurt his ankle earlier in the week, had two points.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers got tagged with just their second loss of the season and have one more nonleague game before opening SEC play on Dec. 28 at home against Florida.

USC: The Trojans earned an important win over a fellow Power Five school that made them 4-0 this month.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Wraps up its West Coast trip at Washington on Wednesday.

USC: Plays Colorado State on Wednesday at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25