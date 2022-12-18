Eastern Michigan spoils big night from Detroit Mercy’s Davis

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates and Tyson Acuff scored 19 points apiece and Eastern Michigan spoiled a big night by Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis in a 79-77 victory over the Titans. Davis scored 30 points for Detroit Mercy (5-7) to zip past Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins (3,008) into 10th place on the all-time scoring list. Davis, who came in averaging 24.3 points per game, upped his points total to 3,031. He passed Hawkins on a 3-pointer with 16:37 left in the first half. Davis needs 28 points to pass Saint Peter’s Keydren Clark for ninth place. Davis and former Washington Huskies women’s standout Kelsey Plum are the only two players to top 3,000 points and 500 assists in an NCAA Division I career. Davis also extended his NCAA double-digit scoring streak to 123 straight games.

