FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Supreme Cook’s 21 points, the Fairfield Stags defeated the U.S. Coast Guard Bears 86-45 on Sunday. The Stags are now 5-7 with the win and the Bears fell to 2-6.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.