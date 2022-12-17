Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided 5-1 loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kyle Connor extended his points streak with a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday. Sam Gagner also scored and had a helper for the Jets, while Kyle Capobianco, Neal Pionk and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby all added goals. Bo Horvat replied for Vancouver with a power-play marker midway through the third. Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves. Spencer Martin stopped 22-of-27 shots for the Canucks. Both sides were missing key pieces. Vancouver forwards Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have been sidelined by a non-COVID illness and Winnipeg is without right-winger Blake Wheeler and defenseman Nate Schmidt.

