Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they travel to Carolina. Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett out with a concussion. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh’s starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has come on in relief twice for Pickett, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions last week against Baltimore. The Steelers (5-8) need a win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

