Tennessee State takes down Bryan 99-78
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Dedric Boyd’s 29 points, the Tennessee State Tigers defeated the Bryan Lions 99-78 on Saturday. The Tigers are now 7-5 on the season.
