Rutgers dominant in 81-57 win over Wake Forest

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Spencer scored 15 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and nine rebounds and Rutgers defeated Wake Forest 81-57. Caleb McConnell added 13 points, Paul Mulcahy had 10 points and seven assists and Aundre Hyatt also scored 10 points for the Scarlet Knights, who shot a season-high 58%. Their nationally-ranked top-five scoring defense held Wake Forest to its lowest total of the season. Damari Monsanto hit 6 of 12 3-point attempts and led the Demon Deacons with a season-high 22 points. Cameron Hildreth added 13 points and Tyree Appleby, the ACC scoring leader at 18.7 coming in, had 10.

