Rozner taking 2-shot lead into Mauritius Open last round

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has a two-shot lead going into the last round of the Mauritius Open. Rozner carded a 4-under 68 in the third round to move to 14 under par overall on Saturday. Countryman Julien Brun was alone in second after a 67. Rozner started with bogeys on the first and second holes and lost his overnight lead. He regained it after seven birdies and one more bogey in breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf. Brun carded six birdies and a bogey to be 12 under. Oliver Bekker of South Africa is third at 11 under. Bekker is chasing his first tour title. He was tied for fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last weekend.

