Richardson’s 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time. Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers. Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).

