Ravens miss scoring chances, field goals in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ravens stumbled from the start in a 13-3 loss to the Browns. Baltimore failed on a fourth-down gamble on its first possession, setting the tone on a day when even reliable kicker Justin Tucker missed two attempts. Without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed his second game with a sprained knee, the Ravens didn’t make enough plays and had their chances of winning the AFC North take a blow. Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a costly interception inside Cleveland’s 10-yard line when the Ravens were only down by three points in the third quarter. Jackson could return next week when Baltimore hosts Atlanta.

