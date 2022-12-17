QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third quarter that saw five lead changes. He added 137 passing yards and one touchdown in Boise State’s first bowl victory since 2017. Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty ran for 178 yards as Boise State piled up a season-high 320 yards rushing. The Broncos outscored North Texas 29-22 in the second half after the Mean Green led 10-6 at the break.

