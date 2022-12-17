Pedulla, Virginia Tech cruise past Grambling State 74-48
By JIMMY ROBERTSON
Associated Press
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 74-48 victory over Grambling State. Pedulla shot 5 of 12 from the floor, including four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Pedulla, who added six assists, has scored in double figures in every game this season. Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.