FAIRBORN, Ohio — Led by Brandon Noel’s 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Northwestern Ohio Racers 111-59 on Saturday. The Raiders are now 6-6 on the season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.