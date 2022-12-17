Morocco’s miraculous run at the World Cup ends in defeat

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s miraculous World Cup run is over. The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals. But Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium. Morocco was also the first Arab nation to go so far in the tournament. Morocco’s showing in Qatar provided the most surprising story of the World Cup and sparked an outpouring of pride among Arab countries. Moroccan coach Walid Regragui says “when we wake up tomorrow we will realize how much we have achieved.” Midfielder Ilias Chair says Morocco “wrote history.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.