Mets, RHP Kodai Senga finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have finalized a $75 million, five-year contract. Senga can opt out of the deal after the 2025 season. The hard-throwing right-hander did not have to go through the posting system with the Japanese big leagues because he has 11 seasons of service time. Several teams in the United States were said to be pursuing him, including the Boston Red Sox. The Mets scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to introduce Senga at Citi Field.

